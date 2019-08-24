Ronald E. Zwelling, 89, of Salina, Kansas, died June 27, 2019.
Zwelling was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in Buffalo, New York.
He served 10 years in the U.S. Navy where he was a chief petty officer and became a veteran of the Korean War. He then spent eight years as an independent businessman and 20 years with the Federal Aviation Administration as an electronics technician, serving in Lincoln, North Platte and Sidney before being stationed in Goodland, Kansas, and finally Salina. He retired in 1985 as manager of the Salina Sector Field Office.
He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, AARP and a lifetime member of the VFW, Post No. 1432 in Salina.
Ron enjoyed a good joke, solving crossword puzzles and cryptoquips, Jeopardy on TV, surfing the internet and sending emails to friends and family everywhere. He liked to collect recipes and visit with his neighbors when he went on his evening walks around the neighborhood. His mind and wit stayed sharp up to his last days.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline, in 1998; son, Robert E. Zwelling, in 2018; mother, Gertrude Zwelling; and sisters, Nancy Battoni and Sally Procton.
Survivors include daughters, Karen (Richard) Luvender of Colby, Kansas, Linda (Randy) Doke of Wray, Colorado and Janet Jensen of Saint Francis, Kansas; brother, Tom Zwelling of Niagara, New York; and sister, Patty Fumanti of Buffalo, New York; six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or VFW Post No. 1432, Salina, Kansas. Online condolences may be shared at ryanmortuary.com.
There will be a graveside memorial service and burial Sept. 20 at Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge of arrangements.
