Ronald Earl Heffner, 78, of Lemoyne, formerly of North Platte, died Oct. 22, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Ron was born at Maywood on Feb. 6, 1941, to Glenn and Beatrice (Viersen) Heffner. He grew up in North Platte and was a very talented athlete. While in high school, Ron lettered in every sport he played and earned a football scholarship to McCook Junior College. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1959, and then went on to play football and basketball at McCook Junior College. He married Elaine Fenwick while still in college and to this union Bobby Joe was born.
After college, Ron worked for Caterpillar in North Platte for a short time before going to work for Phillip Morris Tobacco Co. His career with the company lasted 33 years until he retired.
On Oct. 6, 1972, Ron was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” May Arlene Spahn Coakley at Sidney. The couple made their home in North Platte, where Ron loved fishing, gardening and getting his hands in the dirt. He was also a member of Eagles Aerie No. 2839 for 35 years.
In 1994, Ron and Cathy moved to Lemoyne, where Ron continued gardening and had great opportunities to fish. He especially loved being able to take his family fishing with him. During his retirement, he volunteered for the eagle viewing area at Lake Ogallala and was on the Keith County Planning Board. Ron was a family man; he loved his family and liked being around them.
Ron was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Heffner; mother and stepfather, Ione and Clarence Rundstrom; and father, Glenn Heffner.
He leaves behind his wife, Cathy of Lemoyne; daughters, Sherri (Tony) Edwards and Ronda (Tony) Johnson, all of Ogallala; stepsons, Dan (Deborah) Coakley of Sterling, Colorado and Ron Coakley of Tucson, Arizona; grandkids, Cortney Edwards, Chase (Abby) Edwards, Samantha (Ross) Mercer and Austin Johnson; step-grandkids, Justin (Danielle) Coakley, Jessica (Trent) Kauffmann, Taylor Coakley and Shannon (Wade) Wright; many great-grandchildren; and other family.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Cremation was chosen. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed the day of the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
