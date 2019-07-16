Ronald William Daly, 75, of North Platte, passed away July 13, 2019, at his home.
Ron was born May 2, 1944, to George R. (Joe) and Ida M. (Winters) Daly in North Platte. Ron spent his early years on the family ranch 22 miles west of Tryon, where he was often found playing harmonica, which led to his parents entering him in music contests and performing with traveling musicians and a lifelong love of music.
Ron graduated from McPherson County High School in 1962 and then attended Chadron State College majoring in music, having played 11 different instruments, with his favorites being the saxophone and guitar. His love of music and talent led to many positions teaching music and band. Ron enjoyed life immensely, but he was happiest when he was teaching music and band, pasturing, riding his Harley and then later as a private music instructor in his retirement years. He shared his passion of music with hundreds of students.
In 1964, Ron married his first wife, and to this union his daughter April Christine was born.
On Oct. 9, 1998, he married the love of his life, Marsha and to this union Ron gained a daughter, Victoria May.
Ron loved life and lived each day with his heart full of God and enjoyed sharing that love with all.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Bob; and granddaughter, Elizabeth.
Ron is survived by his wife Marsha; daughters, April (Terry) Donovan and Victoria (Jeffrey) Grasz; stepdaughters, Heather (Bradley) Halligan and Heidi Richards; brother, LeRoy (Donna) Daly; grandchildren, Jessica Halligan, Aubrey Halligan, Charley Halligan, Tyler Halligan, Bram Donovan and Olivia Meyers; great-granddaughter, Karley Halligan; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a scholarship fund for music students at Kittle’s Music Store.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ryan Alexander officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
