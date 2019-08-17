Ronda K. Stacy, 74, of North Platte, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
She was born May 1, 1945, to Bernard and Irene (Kummer) French at Sutherland.
She attended schools in Sutherland. She later became a cosmetologist and was an instructor at the North Platte Beauty Academy. She was employed at JC Penney’s Salon and later at the snack bar at the North Platte High School. Ronda was united in marriage to Larry C. Stacy on Aug. 5, 1967, at North Platte.
She was a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary. She loved to golf, play pool, and arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gerald A. French; a sister, Judy Houchin; her husband, Larry; daughter, Lori Ann Houser; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Saragosa and Jerry Little.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Melissa) Stacy Jr.; son-in-law, Steve Houser; grandchildren, Eric, Sarah (Stephen) Aaron (Sariah), Kamrin, Samuel, Tara and Becky; three sisters, Sharon Davis, Barbara Saragosa and Georgia Little; a brother-in-law, Dick Houchin; and other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Ronda’s memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.