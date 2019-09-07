Roseilyn Henryetta Kennedy

Roseilyn Henryetta (Nedrig) Kennedy, 99, of Sutherland, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at the Sutherland Care Center.
Roseilyn was born July 1, 1920, at Palmer to Henry and Rose (Wegner) Nedrig, as the fourth child in a family of five. She grew up on the family farm near Palmer and attended a country school.
On Nov. 10, 1942, Rosie married David Kennedy and became instant mom to Warren, 11, and Don, 7. They made their home on the family farm north of Sutherland. To this union, two daughters were born: Virginia Ann and Eugenia Rae.
Rosie loved the farm, raising chickens, separating milk into cream and gardening, especially her flower gardens. 1n 1961, Dave and Rosie built a home in Sutherland and moved from the farm to town.
Roseilyn was a woman of strong faith, the cornerstone of her family, a devoted fisherwoman and a flower enthusiast. Rosie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sutherland for over 65 years, where she served several terms as elder, deacon and taught Sunday school. For decades, every Sunday in the summer months, the sanctuary was blessed with two beautiful fresh flower bouquets from her flower garden.
Rosie was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing family dinners for everyone. Every holiday, the family would plan on a big dinner at Dave and Rosie’s. Activities that children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in, she was there to offer her support. If she couldn’t be there in person, she was there in spirit. She offered the reception blessing at most family weddings. Her love for her family was boundless. Her absolute favorite activity was fishing. Rosie would get up 4 a.m. to get the chores done, pack a big lunch and arrive early at the “Big Lake” to fish all day. If you fished with Rosie, be prepared to devote some time, because she would keep trolling, sure the fish would start biting soon. Dave and Rosie loved to spend time fishing and camping in their motor home.
Rosie furnished beautiful bouquets for numerous weddings. She was a member of Lilies of the Valley Garden Club for over 45 years and served as treasurer for Dist. 9 of the Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska for 20 years. Rosie’s mother chose the perfect name for her daughter. From the time she was a little girl with a handful of wild flowers for her mom, Rosie knew the true joy that comes from caring for and sharing flowers.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; three brothers and one sister; sons Warren and Don Kennedy; and great-granddaughter, Katie Kennedy.
Survivors include daughters, Virginia (Lon) Wisdom, Eugenia (Ross Dinwiddie) Kennedy and daughters-in-law, Gerry Kennedy and Iris Kennedy, all of Sutherland; grandchildren, Sherry (Frank) Thompson of Lemoyne, Larry (Annette) Kennedy, Ken (Renee) Kennedy and Michelle (Jim) Kalin, all of Sutherland, Kari (Roger) Miller of Omaha, Dawn Wisdom of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Heather (Jason) Marquardt of Sutherland, Ben (Ron Bartells) Galatzan of Manitou Springs, Colorado, Rose (Justin) Hanke of Johnston, Iowa, and Mercy (David Manzanares) of Lincoln. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren and nine great-greatgrandchildren. Also left behind is her constant companion, Wylie the cat.
Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or Sutherland Fire & Rescue.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at The First Presbyterian Church, Sutherland. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, Sutherland. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. In accordance with her wishes cremation was chosen. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
