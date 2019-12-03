Rosemary Rebecca Hicks, 92, of North Platte, died Dec. 1, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
Rosemary was born Feb. 22, 1927, to Thomas Jefferson and Gertrude May (Brashear) Mylar in Modesto, California, where she grew up. Rosemary graduated from Oakdale High School in 1945, and then went to work for Pacific Telephone as an operator.
Rosemary married Paul Moore on Dec. 22, 1947, in Reno, Nevada, and later had two children, Steven and Nancy. They lived in Modesto and several other places in California before divorcing in 1960.
As a single mother raising two children in Oakdale, California, Rosemary had to work several different jobs just to support her family. She was later hired to work as a secretary for Memorex and did so for about 16 years.
On May 20, 1982, Rosemary married Leslie Carl Hicks near San Jose, California. After Leslie retired, the couple moved to Nevada and lived there for a while before moving to Hershey, where Nancy was living. They moved again, this time to Arizona, but eventually returned to Hershey. Leslie passed away in 2002, so Rosemary moved to North Platte a few years later.
Rosemary was a 30 year member of the Hershey Baptist Church. She was a hard worker who always wanted the best for her family and she loved her cats.
Along with her husband, Leslie, Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Gertrude Mylar; brothers, George, Jim, Ernie, Richard and Leonard; sisters, Marcy Mylar, Margaret Lynd, Julia Mylar, Minnie Potthoff and Ruth Wieland; and grandson, Steven Moore Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Moore of Bassett; son, Steven Moore Sr., of Everett, Washington; grandchildren, Annaliza Moore, Stephanie Moore and William “Liam” Moore; great-grandchildren, Felcia, Alexander, Sophia and Mia Harjono, and Henry Moore; special friends, April and Adele Bailar, of North Platte; and family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with her daughter, Vicar Nancy Moore officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Lamont Cemetery, southwest of Hershey. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service. Odean Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
