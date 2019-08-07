Roy Dean McCance, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Gothenburg, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa.
Roy was born June 18, 1946, in Gothenburg to Lawrence and Mable (Griffis) McCance. He attended Cozad High School. Roy spent the majority of his life in Gothenburg.
It was where he married his wife, Joyce Elaine Lind, on Aug. 29, 1965, as well as raising his family of two children. It was also where he owned and operated his shop called Roy’s Repair for many years. A great milestone of his life is that at the age of 50, Roy went back to college at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. There he obtained his associate degree in electronics.
After his wife’s passing in 2003, Roy moved to Atlantic, Iowa, to be closer to his son, Chad, and daughter, Stacey. Some of Roy’s biggest passions were spending quality time with family and working on cars with his son.
Preceding Roy in death were his beloved wife, Joyce; his parents; and sister, Carol Wolfe.
Surviving are his children, daughter, Stacey (John) Noble of Bennington, and son, Chad (Laurel) McCance of Atlantic; six grandchildren, Michaela (Christian) Mapes, Elizabeth and Cassidy Noble, Bryce, Lauren, and Sarah McCance; one great-granddaughter, Marigold Mapes; two sisters, Darlene Payne and Paulene (Jim) Knutson; and brother, Larry McCance.
The family is very grateful to Atlantic Specialty Care for the love and care they provided Roy in his final years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Atlantic Specialty Care in care of Stacey Noble, 16017 Bruning St., Bennington, NE 68007.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gaslin Cemetery, in Brady. Online condolences may be shared at hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.
