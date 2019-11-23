Royce Eugene Dilsaver, 86, died Nov. 20, 2019, at Julesburg, Colorado.
Royce was born Jan. 11, 1933, at Taylor and raised on the family ranch in Rose, and completed his high school education at Rock County High School in Bassett. From 1953 to 1954, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War while stationed in Germany. Returning from the armed services, he attended Kearney State College earning his bachelor’s degree in business. While attending college he met his future wife, Betty.
Royce and Betty were married on May 31, 1958, at St Ann Catholic Church in Lexington. Mike and Diann were both born in Lexington. The family moved to North Platte in 1960, where Steve and John were born.
Royce enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing and camping. Royce and Betty encouraged all the children to fully participate in church and athletic programs growing up. He worked for the State of Nebraska as an unemployment tax auditor and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1211 and supported Boy Scout Troop No. 292 with countless hours of service.
After retirement, Royce and Betty moved to Lake Maloney, allowing them to enjoy numerous visits from family and friends. Royce took great pride in showing all the grandchildren the fine points of fishing and golfing. In retirement the couple made many trips visiting family and exploring antique shops for a bargain.
Royce and Betty moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to be closer to family in his later years and Royce recently moved to Julesburg for the same reason. North Platte has always been home to the family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jean (Schinzel); parents Chester “Chet” and Doris (Stone); brother Keith.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Brenda) of Julesburg, Diann (Alan) Rochlitz of Cheyenne, Steve (Linda) of Cheyenne and John (Lezlie) of Omaha; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother Don (Bev) of Lincoln and sister Donnita Henderson of Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Christian wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangement.
