Ruby “Jeanette” LeDroit, 72, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
She was born on April 8, 1947, in Kearney to Alfred Grimes and Devona (Gilliland) Grimes.
Jeanette was always involved in 4-H in her younger years, usually with horses. Jeanette loved her dogs and her family very much. She will be greatly missed.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Brittny Winemiller; sister Judy Grimes; brother-in-law Dennis Little; and a nephew, Stephen Little.
Survivors include a son, Troy (Connie) Winemiller of North Platte; daughters, Leslie (Buck) Deterding of Denver, Sherri Winemiller of North Platte, Vicki (Steve) Leuallen of Parachute, Colorado, Lori (John) Barnett of North Platte; a brother, Gary (Judy) Grimes of Omaha; sisters, Sue Little and Phyllis (Steve) Shaner, both of North Platte; grandchildren, Anthony Leverington, Natessia Leverington, Devon Harrison, Sean Sorenson and Leslie Barnett.
Memorials are suggested to Pawsitive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Jan Ekstedt officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m., with family present to greet friends from 4-6 pm., Sunday, Oct. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
