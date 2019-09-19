Ruth Elaine Henderson, 84, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Callaway to Jeter Dean and Mattie Booker. She was born in a sod house, in the Morning Star Community, and was the seventh of eight children. As a young child, she accepted Christ as her personal savior. She graduated from Callaway High School with the class of 1953. She then married her high school sweetheart, Jack Henderson, on Jan. 2, 1955. They lived in Callaway, Thedford, Stapleton and Gothenburg, and spent their remaining years in North Platte.
She lived her life for her family — always putting others before herself. She babysat many children through the years and read them countless Bible stories, shared her faith in Christ and always made sure they knew how to sing “Jesus Loves Me.” She was a great example of Christ’s love to her family and friends. She wanted everyone to know Jesus and was a prayer warrior — if she knew you she was praying for you.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Jack; parents; and siblings, Marie, Glen, Robert, and Gerald Booker and Dorothy Morrison.
Her loving family includes children, Dennis (Katy) Henderson of North Platte, Patrick (Janet) Henderson of Kent, Washington, and Pam (Dave) Leggott of North Platte; grandchildren, Brandon Lundeen, Zach (Missy) Lundeen, Ryan (Erin) Lundeen, Andrea (Rob) Ham, Larissa Henderson, John Jeter Henderson, Setera (Emmett) Gannon, Cory Leggott, Shea (Chelsea) Leggott; great-grandchildren, Daphane, Aadon and Landon Ham, Emmersyn and Everett Gannon and Brecken Lundeen; siblings, Rose Hirsch, and Roy (Wanda) Booker; sister-in-law, Shirley Rieker; and brother-in-law, Richard (Darlene) Henderson.
Memorials are suggested to North Platte Berean Church and Maranatha Bible Camp. Online condolences may be shared atcarpentermemorial.com
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor Bob Gannon officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
