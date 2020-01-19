Ruth L. Farmer, 87, of Sutherland, died Jan. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born on April 30, 1932, to William and Elizabeth (Vogel) Leonhardt, the youngest of nine children. She attended country school and graduated from Sutherland High School with the class of 1950.
She married Lloyd Charles Farmer Jan. 20, 1951, and to this union, two children were born, daughter, Roslyn Kaye, and son, LeMoyne Charles. Ruth worked side by side with Lloyd and cooked for hired men at several ranches including The Spade, Tin Camp, Wild Horse Creek, Pawnee Springs and their own beloved Birdwood Creek.
Ruth was “Ranchy”! She loved volunteering at her church and The Thrift Connection. She also timed for Sutherland Rodeo for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth; her husband, Lloyd; brothers, Virgil, Bill, Ray, Jerry, Bud and Dale; and a sister, Laverne.
Survivors include her children, Roslyn (Jim) Shaffer, and Lemoyne (Sara) Farmer; grandchildren, Kyleen (Patrick) Stokey, Jay (Tara) McFadden, Leah (Jamie) Carlyle, Christian (Ceara) Farmer and Landon Farmer; great-grandchildren, Weston, Kaley and Kaine Stokey, Kalena (Austin) Wheeler, Lane and Josey McFadden, Heaven and Riggin Hutchison, Creed Carlyle and Elijah Farmer; sister, June Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences can be shared at adamsswanson.com
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Sutherland United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
