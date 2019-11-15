Ruth Lenore (Harrell) Blauvelt passed away Nov. 12, 2019, 27 days short of her 108th birthday, in her daughter’s home surrounded by family.
Ruth was born Dec. 9, 1911, at Norway, to Lewis and Cordelia Harrell was born. Ruth grew up on her parents’ homestead and attended a one-room country school. She married Forrest Blauvelt in 1930. They ranched west of Thedford for many years and later moved into the town of Thedford.
Ruth had a serving heart, and no one ever left her home without enjoying a home cooked meal — with dessert. She served in many areas of Women’s Ministry at the Bethel Assembly of God Church and always made sure the “older ladies” of the community had a ride to church. Ruth was a prayer warrior who spent hours praying for her family and friends. She loved the Lord with all her heart and shared that love with others.
Ruth loved babysitting children whether it was family or friends. You were always welcome in her home and encouraged to spend the night or a few days.
Ruth moved to Lincoln in 2007 to live with her daughter, Eleanor. She enjoyed the Tabitha Day Care Center and the many friends she met there.
Preceded in death by her husband of 74 years; son, Melvin; and son-in-law, Vern Gillett.
Survivors include her daughter, Eleanor Gillett of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Jo Anne Blauvelt of Springfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Doug (Jacque) Blauvelt, Elaine (Dean) Kramcha, Dave (Cindy) Blauvelt, Blaine (Sue) Gillett, Jonae (Scott) Meyer, Janelle (Mike) Nosal; 16 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and niece Julie (Jerry) Koss and Barry (Lori) Keslar. A special thanks to Asera Care for their loving care for Ruth.
Memorials are suggested to the family or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Celebration of Ruth’s amazing life will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Bethel Assembly of God Church, Thedford. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to service time Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Assembly of God Church. Mullen Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
