Sally Flaming, 79, of Grant, formerly of Wallace, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at Golden Ours Convalescent Home, Grant.
Sally was born May 30, 1940, at North Platte, to Ralph and June (Sims) White. She graduated from North Platte High School.
On May 18, 1960, Sally married Wendell LaVern Flaming. The couple made their home in Wallace, where they farmed and raised Limousin cattle. Their union was blessed with four children: Nicole, Noel “Steve,” Lowell and Russell. While in Wallace, Sally handled the books at Scoular Grain for many years before going to work for Bill Summers Ford in North Platte.
Sally loved reading and singing. She sang several years with the Sweet Adelines group in North Platte. Her faith was essential to her, which was something special that she and her husband shared throughout the years. Sally enjoyed the community of Wallace, and always felt blessed to have been a part of it.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; her parents; two brothers; and a sister.
Survivors include her children, Nicole (Lawrence) Lombard of Montgomery, Texas, Noel “Steve” (Liz) Flaming of Wallace, Lowell Flaming of North Platte, Russell (Susan) Flaming of Alexandra, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; brother, Keith White of Wellfleet; sister, Peggy Minor of Denver; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Wallace United Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Nyamakope officiating. Interment of cremains will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.
