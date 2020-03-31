Sanderson, Jean "Jeannie" Marie

Jean "Jeannie" Marie (Hanson) Sanderson, 79, of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of Wallace, passed away on March 24, 2020. Jean passed peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side. Jean was born on Feb. 17, 1941, in North Platte to Lester Hanson and Muriel (Sykes) Hanson of Wallace. Her parents owned the Wallace Lumber Company and Construction in Wallace. She graduated from Wallace High School in 1958. After graduating, Jean moved to Denver, Colorado, to attend college. This is where she met the love of her life, Johnny Wm. Sanderson. Johnny and Jeannie were married in the Wallace Methodist Church in Wallace on June 7, 1959. Her father, Lester Hanson, built the Wallace Methodist Church. The couple moved to Englewood, Colorado, where they raised their family. In 1978, Johnny and Jeannie moved to Littleton. They were able to spend 49 wonderful years together. Jean had a zest for life. She and her husband Johnny built a family cabin in Westcliffe, Colorado. The Westcliffe property was one of the many loves of her life. Jean also loved to travel. She traveled all over the world with her many friends and family. Some of her favorite trips included Ireland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and all but four states in the U.S. She enjoyed gardening, her exercise classes where she met so many wonderful friends and, most of all, spending time with her family. Jean loved working with kids of all ages. While raising her children, Jean took on the amazing motherly role as a stay at home Mom. She babysat and raised the majority of the neighborhood children as her own. Once JoDee, Johnny and Jackie were off to school, Jean worked as a security guard at Cherry Creek High School and Overland High School. She then moved on to college, where she worked at Loretto Heights College in the admissions department and eventually retired from the admissions office at the University of Denver. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Muriel (Sykes) Hanson; husband, Johnny Wm. Sanderson, and brother, Claude Hanson. Jean is survived by her daughters, JoDee Hild (John May) of Wallace, Jackie (Bruce) Bauer of Lakewood, Colorado; Son, Johnny (Dawn) Sanderson of Littleton; eight grandchildren, Tyson Stanard, Ashley Kehler, Amanda Tipler, Alexandrea Marie Murray, Katelynn Marie Clough, Drea Folino-Graham, Tyler Folino-Graham and KarlieAnn Marie Bauer; six great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Isaiah, Aliyah, Leilani, Opal Rae and Kollins; as well as many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jean's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com. Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be on Friday, April 3, at the Methodist Church in Wallace with Pastor Tammy Aubushon officiating, with burial in the Morning View Cemetery at Wallace. A recording of the service will be available at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at bullocklongfuneral home.com. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Bullock Long Funeral Home, Grant. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Bullock-Long Funeral Home in Grant is in charge of arrangements.
