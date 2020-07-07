Schimonitz, Kenneth Francis

Kenneth Francis Schimonitz, 82, of Paxton, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Ken was born in Sutherland to Stephen Joseph and Martha Mary (Ecker) Schimonitz on Jan. 18, 1938. He grew up on the family farm south of Paxton and graduated from Paxton High School in 1956. Ken began farming with his father and brother, Louis, and continued farming all his life. The only time he was away from the farm was when he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1960. Ken retired in 2009, but continued living on the farm until 2017, when he moved into the retirement home. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting ducks and deer. In his free time, Ken liked going to casinos. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and American Legion, both in Paxton, the Elks Club and Eagles Aerie No. 2839. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Martha; sister, Betty (John) Porter; brother, Steven; and brother-in-law, Charles Bierma. Survivors include brother, Louis (Frances) Schimonitz of North Platte; sisters, Mary Bierma of Omaha and Barbara (Jack) Swantkoski of Phillips; sister-in-law, Grace Schimonitz of Elsie; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. MT Friday, July 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Paxton, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. MT with celebrant Father Bryan Ernest. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be prior to the services at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
