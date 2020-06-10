Schleeman, Merna G.

Merna G. Schleeman, 89, of Ogallala, passed away June 7, 2020, at her home. Merna was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Stockville to Clarence and Grace (Wilson) Woodring. She grew up along Medicine Creek where she attended country school, then graduated from Stockville High School in 1946. On Aug. 2, 1957, Merna was united in marriage to Darwin Schleeman and they welcomed their daughter, Tammy, on Aug. 1, 1959. They lived in several different communities, until settling in Ogallala. Merna worked for the rest home in Ogallala for several years. She loved the outdoors, especially when she was able to go camping with family. Merna thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her siblings and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. She had a soft spoken sweetness about her that will be missed by many. Preceding her in death were her husband, Darwin; and parents, Clarence and Grace. Merna is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Kevin) Cole of Brule; grandsons, Korey Cole of Brule and Cody (Michelle) Cole of Kearney; granddaughter, Kallan (Tim) Hill of Brule; brother, Marvin Woodring and sister, Marilyn Gugelman, both of Stockville; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Braelyn, and Braden Cole, of Kearney and Kylar and Raine Hill of Brule; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established in her name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. MT Thursday, June 11, at GracePoint Church in Ogallala. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with Pastor Curtis Tschetter officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. MT at drauckerfh.com. The service will also be posted on the website for later viewing. A private family burial will be Friday, June 12, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Man's body pulled from Nebraska Public Power District canal Monday morning
-
Family member of victim unleashes angry tirade in court directed at man charged with murder
-
Geiser: Camping and swim beaches reopened
-
Forrester, Robert
-
Hidden treasure chest with valuables worth $1M finally found in Rocky Mountains
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.