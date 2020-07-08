Scorsone, Charles Joseph

On Monday, July 6, 2020, Charles Joseph Scorsone, loving husband, stepfather and grandfather, passed away at 77. Charles was born June 26, 1943, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Joseph V. and Mary F. (Rizzuto) Scorsone. On March 17, 1993, he was united in marriage to Linda L. Pearson Jaszczak. He and Linda spent many happy years together. Growing up, Charles enjoyed many sports and had a talent for baseball. In later years he enjoyed bowling and especially golf. Charles worked for Union Pacific Railroad, starting his career in Cheyenne, and later moving to North Platte, where he worked as an electrician. He concluded his 40 years with the railroad as an electrical trainer coordinator, sharing his lifetime of knowledge and experience. He grew up with a sister, Marian, and two brothers, Tom and Richard. He loved spending time with his family. Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marian. Charles is survived by his wife, Linda; and in later years, his family grew to include two stepdaughters, Gegetta (George) Brown and Lynette (Pat) Nickodemus; and four grandchildren, Ashlee and Travis Brown and Rylee and Roan Nickodemus. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom and Richard (Laura) Scorsone; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Vidya Sagar officiating. Book signing will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

