Sedlmajer, Connee Lee

Connee Lee Sedlmajer, 73, of North Platte, passed away April 26, 2020, at Linden Court. She was born Dec. 20, 1946, to Fred and Earlene (Ruff) Kuhl in Valentine. Her curly hair was spit-fire red and matched her personality. Connee attended Valentine High School and graduated in 1965. At age 12 she became a member of the Presbyterian Church. In high school she played the saxophone and marched in the Rose Bowl Parade and was also a Jobs Daughter Queen. Connee was married to Joseph Sedlmajer in 1966and they were married for 25 years. To this union two children were born, Amy Jo and Christopher John. She worked as a secretary at her father's business, Kuhl's Highway Auto Service and later Southside Body and Paint. Connee was diagnosed with MS in 1982. Her diagnosis did not stop her from living her life to the fullest. Her goal was to stay at her home in Valentine until both children completed their college education. She only missed the goal by a few months, as she moved to Sutherland Care Center in the fall of 1998 and then moved to Linden Court in January of 1999. She attended Chris's graduation from pharmacy school in May of 1999 and Amy's graduation from radiation therapy school in 1997, both at UNMC in Omaha. She was able to enjoy her grandchildren through the years, which made her ecstatic. Connee loved the NFL, SKOL Vikes! She enjoyed daily exercise with friends and was also a sharp card player. In the past, she played the piano beautifully. Connee was preceded in death by her father, Fred. She is survived by her mother, Earlene of North Platte; children, Chris (Suzanne) Sedlmajer of Rochester, Minnesota, and Amy (Rob) Smith of North Platte; and grandchildren, Keifer, Zack, Jarrett, Caleb, Jack and Lyndee. Connee's family wants to thank the staff, both past and present, of Linden Court for the wonderful care and friendship. They truly gave her life so much quality and dignity. Also thank you to the medical community for all of their care through the years. Memorials are suggested to Linden Court Life Enrichment. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life service will be at a later date at Linden Court. There will be a book signing from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Connee Sedlmajer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
