Kenneth O. Seybold, 88, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home in Cozad. He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Eustis to Otto and Viola (Haug) Seybold. He attended Cozad High School, graduating with the class of 1949 and was honorably discharged after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force. He married Beverly J. Allen in 1955 and worked for AT&T for 33 years followed by his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and one brother. He is survived by children, Monica Seybold of Omaha and Mitchel (Rhonda) Seybold of Larkspur, Colorado; grandchildren, Lindsey (Rex) Barlow of Eads, Colorado, and Mica (Adam) Ruff of Littleton, Colorado; and great-grandson, Augustus Barlow. Friends and family are welcome to make a donation to the charity of their choosing with Kenneth in mind. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Burial will be Friday, May 8, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The family would like to thank Berryman Funeral Home for assisting with the arrangements.
