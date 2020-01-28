Sharon Marie Baruth, 81, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
Sharon was born in Hebron on Sept. 6, 1938, the daughter of Charles Eugene and Myrtle (Watts) Baruth. She grew up in Hebron, Oregon and Ogallala, but attended school in Hebron.
Sharon had been married, raised five children and was a caregiver to many, including her mother and her brother Gene, until they passed. She was a very kind, caring woman who worked but spent even more time being a volunteer. She helped at the North Platte Senior Center, would call Bingo at Linden Estates, and sang with the Salvation Army Ladies during the holidays.
Sharon could also be found singing karaoke, playing cards or shuffleboard and tending to her flower gardens and bird feeders. In her later years she became a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Myrtle; son Michael Triplett; brothers, Gene and Frank Baruth; and sisters, Barbara Presnell and Carol Owens.
She is survived by her children, Penny (Johnny) Berg, Shawn (significant other, Tina Farley) and Marion “Jimmy” Triplett Jr., all of North Platte, and Tammy (Joe) Sauls of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Mary Triplett of Illinois; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, William Baruth of North Platte; and many other family members.
Memorials are suggested to the North Platte Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with celebrant Father Thomas Vijumon. Inurnment will follow in the North Platte Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed prior to services at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
