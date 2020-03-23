Sheets, Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee Sheets, 54, of Scottsbluff, passed away March 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to William and Alice Sheets. He is survived by two children, TaLonna Sheets and Joey Sheets; and five grandchildren. He was a father, grandfather and friend to many. Online condolences may be shared at dugankramer.com. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

