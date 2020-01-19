Sherry Lea Munce, 71, died Jan. 15, 2020, unexpectedly in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She was born May 18, 1948, in Marysville, Kansas, to Merle and Violet (Graham) Grauer.
Sherry graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser in Kansas. She married Doug Carl in 1967 and to this union two sons were born. She opened her own gift store in Downs, Kansas, before moving to Denver where she opened her first “Country Joy.”
She later married Jim Munce in 1991. They eventually moved to North Platte to be close to their grandchildren. In 2000, she opened a “Country Joy” in North Platte that she ran until her retirement in 2019. Some of her hobbies included quilting, sewing, woodworking, and most importantly, being a grandma.
Survivors include: sons, David (Teena) Carl of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Barry (Amy) Carl of North Platte; grandchildren, Taran (Saydee) Carl, Lauren (Aaron) O’Brien, Tamara (Christopher) Foster, Grace Carl, Mazie Carl; great-granddaughter, Charlotte O’Brien and baby Foster on the way; brother, Jeff (Connie) Grauer of Lochbuie, Colorado; sisters, Jan Parker of Frisco, Texas, Dee (Francis) Krotzinger of Superior, Nancy Whitebread of Marysville; step-sons, Jimmy Munce of St. Louis, Missouri, Stephen Munce of Arvada, Colorado; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends, Brenda and Chris Jolliffe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Munce; her parents, Merle & Violet; sister, Shirley Wilson and a brother-in-law, Daryl Whitebread.
Memorials may be made to Wreaths Across America and online condolences can be left at carpentermemorial.com.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp presiding. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation, with family receiving friends, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.