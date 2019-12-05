Shirley Elizabeth Tompkins, 84, of, Ogallala, passed away, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Linden Court Nursing Home, North Platte.
Shirley was born Jan. 30, 1935, in Gering to Walter and Opal (Beaird) Hartman.
She attended Paxton High School and graduated in 1953. On Jan. 7, 1958, she was united in marriage to Allen Tompkins at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton. She attended Kearney State College and transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she graduated in 1959.
Shirley and Al made their first home in Garden Grove, California, and Anaheim, California. They moved to Ogallala in 1963. Shirley went to work for Ogallala Public Schools until she retired in 1995. During her teaching years, she taught in Sidney, Lincoln, Garden Grove, California, Ogallala and North Platte. Shirley taught kindergarten for most of her 34 years of teaching.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Allen Tompkins; one son, Michael (Melanie) Tompkins, of Bend, Oregon; two daughters, Sherri Tompkins of Lincoln, and Tracy (Joel) Jorgensen, of Folsom, California; one sister, Maxine (Robert) Perlinger, of Paxton; one sister-in-law, Janice (Larry) Ott of Tucson, Arizona; and six grandchildren.
Memorials have been established in her memory. Online condolences may be sent by signing the guest book at drauckerfuneralhome.com. The service will be live streamed.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Paxton, with the Rev. J.A. Welsh officiating. Interment will take place in the Paxton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala.
Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.