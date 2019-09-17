Shirley Nadene (Boisen) Harkness, 99, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at Meadowlark Pointe in Cozad.
She was born Jan. 25, 1920, in Kearney County to Holger and Fern (Mueller) Boisen.
Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Leo; son, Alan; her parents; and brother, Warren Boisen.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Lowell) Spiess of Port Huron, Michigan; grandchildren, Scott Harkness of Boise, Idaho, and Bridget Harkness of London, England; and great-grandson, Gabriel Harkness of Boise.
Memorials are suggested to Cozad United Way Foundation or Cozad United Methodist Church.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. Burial will follow at at Cozad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Berryman Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
