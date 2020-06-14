Shults, Warren

Warren Shults, 85, of North Platte, passed away at Linden Court on June 12, 2020. Warren was born in Maywood to Glen and Berniece (Doudna) Shults on Oct. 23, 1934. He grew up in the Maywood, Curtis and Wallace areas and worked on different ranches. Warren later went to work for Wilson Brothers then Musgrove Construction where he became a supervisor. By 1969, he started Shults Construction and went on to build some of the best and most beautiful homes in North Platte. After he semi-retired in 2003, Warren headed to the golf course where he was lucky enough to hit two holes-in-one! On Nov. 13, 1954, Warren was united in marriage to Evelyn "Evie" Hughes in Raton, New Mexico. They made their home in Grant before moving to North Platte in 1959. Warren was a member of the Home Builders Association, Moose and Elks. He loved boating and fishing with his family in Spokane, Washington and going to Husker games. Warren also enjoyed following his grandkids in their sporting activities, but most importantly, he loved and cared for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Berniece; brother, Glen Dean Shults; and sister, Cora Osterhoudt. Warren is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Evie; son, Mark (Diane) Shults of North Platte; daughter, Vickie (Denny) Evans of Spokane, Washington; grandkids, Shawn (Dan) Pilkinton, Michael (Melissa) Shults, Natalie (Judd) Songster and Bobby Shults (Carleigh Smith); great-grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, Alyssa, Haley, Noah, Ollie and Pyper; sister, Elaine Knaus of Kearney; and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
