Silos, Mary G.

Mary G. Silos, 90, of North Platte, passed away June 15, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Mary was born July 4, 1929, to Atanacio and Antonia Gutierrez in Manzano, New Mexico. Mary married her love, Candy, bringing two families together. To this union, eight additional children were born. Mary and Candy spent their lives living and working in North Platte. She had various hobbies including gardening, canning and cooking, fishing with her husband, embroidery and sewing, sudoku puzzles and she was an avid Cubs baseball fan. Most of all, Mary loved the time she shared with her grandchildren and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Julio C. Silos; parents; sons, Freddy Hornelas and Thomas Hornelas; daughters, Sarah Silos and Debbie Silos; grandson, Anthony "Brudder" Hornelas; granddaughter, Celina Casillas; and brother, Pete Gutierrez. Survivors include her children, Antonio Hornelas of North Platte, Sebastian (Angela Forney) Silos of North Platte, Marlene (Steven) Martinez of Aurora, Colorado, Michael Silos of North Plate, Sandra Lee of North Carolina, Julie (Josh) Labossiere of Colorado and Freda Silos of North Platte; grandchildren, Julia Silos, Rudi Silos-Schulte, Amber Silos McIntosh, Vanessa Silos, Amy Hoferer, Sierra Silos, Sherae Campbell, Sunny Hornelas, Ashley Hornelas, Angelo Casillas and Tonya Townsend; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Scott; sisters, Felisitas (Otilio) Perez of North Platte and Audrey Sanchez of New Mexico; and brother, Johnny Gutierrez of New Mexico. Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics of Nebraska, North Platte Chapter and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Gary Smith officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
