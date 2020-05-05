Beloved wife, mother and caregiver, Donna G. Sinor, went to heaven on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, William Sinor; sons, Daryl D. Payton and David G. Payton; daughters, Donita S. Oswald and Dorene K. Gates; six grandchildren, Derek Payton and Natalie Hooper, nee Payton, Joseph Lovitt and Nicolette Lovitt, Joshua Neiderer and Alexandra Gates; and eleven great- grandchildren. Cremation was chosen. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

