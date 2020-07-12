Snell, Eugenia Marie

Eugenia Marie Snell, or Grandma Jean as many called her, 91, of North Platte, formerly of Valentine, died on April 7, 2020, at her home. Jean was born on Oct. 1, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Eugene Alexander and Ida Marie (Hodges) Brown. At an early age, the family moved to Redondo Beach, California, where Jean grew up and graduated from Adolph Luezinger High School. In 1946 she was united in marriage to Bruno A. Schlueter of Valentine, where the two made their home. To this union two children were born, Bruno "Skip" Jr. and Donna Jean. Jean became activities director of Pine View Nursing Home in Valentine. She later moved to North Platte, where she married Samuel W. Snell. She and Sam loved traveling in their motorhome, meeting many friends along the way. When Sam became ill, Jean cared for him until his death in 1988. She was a devoted and caring wife until the end. Later, Jean worked for the County Juvenile Holdover and then the Boys and Girls Home for 17 years. She loved the job, and the youth, and was fondly called Grandma Jean by all who attended. She called them her angels. Jean was a regional counselor and worked as a substitute teacher in the classroom. She could be depended upon in any situation. She was fun, loving and never met a stranger. After retiring, Jean drove to California to be with her mother who was in a nursing home. Later in life, she did what she enjoyed, including white water rafting, hot air ballooning, panning for gold, riding her motorcycle and playing bingo at the VFW and the Senior Center in North Platte. Jean's real loves in life were her children. They always came first. She was a loving and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; son-in-law, Doug Sharp; sister, Rosetta Jackson; and brother-in-law, Harold Jackson. Survivors include her children, Donna (Mike) Dammann of St. Libory and Bruno "Skip" (Neila) Schlueter of the Philippines; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the VFW 1504, North Platte, or to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Lunch will follow at the D & N Event Center. The service will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
