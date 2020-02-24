Snell, Loa

Loa Mercedes (Moore) Snell, 80, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. She was born June 23,1939, in North Platte to Cloyd and Dorothy (Daly) Moore. She was united in marriage on March 17, 1957, to Ray Snell in Oberlin, Kansas Loa earned a bachelor's degree in education, and was employed for over 20 years with McDonald Elementary School in North Platte until her retirement. She and Ray were faithful, devoted members of First Baptist Church for many years before making Jefferson City their home. Loa was an accomplished musician, very skilled in piano and organ playing. She enjoyed fishing, quilting and was a seamstress. Loa loved her Lord, and held a deep faith in her religion. She loved people, and many who knew her felt friendship and kindness, often referring to her as a "sweet lady" who loved God and loved others. Above all she loved her family. Being a mother and grandmother were her greatest accomplishments. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Duane and Gerald Moore. Loa is survived by husband, Ray; three children, K. Dean (Cindy) Snell of Overland Park, Kansas, Jed (Peggy) Snell of Apple Valley, California, and Zoe (Dr. Bryce) Koelling of New Bloomfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Concord Baptist Church, in the memory of Loa, to benefit the music and media ministry. Online condolences may be shared at woodsmemorialservices.com. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City, with Dr. Monte Shinkle and the Rev. John Forsythe officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, Jefferson City, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.