Donna D. Stahl Donna D. Stahl, 85, of Paxton, passed away April 30, 2020, at the Sutherland Care Center in Sutherland. Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 6, in the Paxton Cemetery with Pastor JA Welch of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Paxton officiating. Visitation will befrom 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with family greeting friends from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Due to the recent health concerns we will be following the mandated 10 people maximum rule. A memorial has been established to Paxton Public Schools and the Paxton Ambulance Squad. Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfh.com. Draucker Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.
