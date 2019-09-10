Stanley E. Wolverton, 78, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
Stan was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Dickens to Archie W. and Helen (Dark) Wolverton.
He graduated from North Platte High School in 1958, and then entered the United States Army, serving from 1958-1961. After his discharge, he returned to North Platte and worked for IES Electrical for many years.
Stan loved Nebraska football and his cat, Morris. He was a very giving person who was well thought of and had many friends in North Platte.
He was very close with the class of 1958. They did a lot of things together and had breakfast every Friday morning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Noreen Murray.
Survivors include sister, Maxine George of Colorado Springs, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends and neighbors.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Cremation was chosen. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
