Shane Alan Stauffer, 59, of Grand Island, formerly of Cozad, passed away March 20, 2020. Shane was born to Gerald and Janet (Adle) Jacoby in Pomona, California. Shane was raised in Cozad where he graduated from Cozad Senior High in 1979. While in Cozad, Shane enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandfather, restoring automobiles with his uncle and cheering on the Huskers. Shane had many hobbies, but two of his favorites were WWE wrestling and a love of comic book collecting. After graduating high school, Shane was employed with Tenneco Automotive in Cozad and then went on to do some traveling where he worked on the Alaskan Pipeline. Shane returned to Cozad and worked for Pete's Electric until moving to Ravenna where he met his wife, Shannon Hopkins. From this union he was blessed with three children, Jake, Jessica and Jordan Stauffer. Shane returned to Cozad where he worked at Sonny's Superfoods until he relocated to Grand Island. While in Grand Island he worked several years for Obermiller Seamless. Shane's lifelong battle with diabetes and other health issues required a more hands on approach, therefore Shane chose Tiffany Square Care center in Grand Island as his final home where he was cared for by many who loved him until his passing. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Norton and Mildred Adle, Evelyn Adle and Henry and Lois Jacoby; stepfathers, James Stauffer and Richard "Pete" Peterson; and sister-in-law, Kathy Donnelly Stauffer. Among those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Janet (Don) Wagner of Omaha; his father Jerry (Verlene) Jacoby of Fort Collins, Colorado; his children, Jake, Jessica and Jordan Stauffer all of Kearney; grandchildren, Nikayla, Kyler and Lyric; sisters, Angie Stauffer, Heidi (Todd) Dvorak, Lisa (Tom ) Plahuta, Teresa Jacoby Delarosa and Amy Jacoby; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his cherished Parkview United Methodist church family and friends. "Remember not my fight for breath, remember not the strife. Please do not dwell upon my death but celebrate my life." Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated appropriately. Online condolences may be shared at giallfaiths.com. There will be a celebration of life held for Shane at a later date due to the recommendation of the CDC regarding COVID-19. All Faiths Funeral Home, in Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.
