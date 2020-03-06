Mark Allen Stecki, 61, of North Bend, passed away March 5, 2020. Mark retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He practiced conservation and provided shelter and habitat for wildlife on his farm. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stecki. Survivors include his mother, Elsie Stecki; brother Edward (Nikki) Stecki; sisters Lucy (Mark) Hahn, Mary (Perry) Tompkins, Barbara Gabel and Laura (Don) Heins; nieces, Haley Gabel, Marissa Heins, Mallory Stecki, Teresa Maly, Stacy Brewer and Stephanie Hahn; and nephews, Chris Gabel, Lance Gabel and Zach Stecki. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservation. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.