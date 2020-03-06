Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA SATURDAY... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS THE EASTERN PANHANDLE, WESTERN SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY. THE AREA OF PRIME CONCERN IS GENERALLY ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 97. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO BETWEEN 10 AND 15 PERCENT WITH WINDS GUSTING TO 25 TO 30 MPH. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CST SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWEST SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CST SATURDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...SOUTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&