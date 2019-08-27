Stephanie Marie Budke, 33, of McCook, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 22, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 83 south of North Platte.
Stephanie was born Feb. 10, 1986, in San Diego, California, to parents Kevin Dwain and Alyssa Marie (Munson) Collins. She was one of three siblings who attended school in California, graduating from El Cajon Valley High School with the Class of 2004. Following high school, in 2007 Stephanie enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly serving her country before being medically discharged.
On June 20, 2012, Stephanie married Brett Michael Budke in Norfolk. The couple made their home in McCook and were blessed with two children, Owen and Alexis. While living in McCook, Stephanie made the decision to further her education by attending McCook Community College. She graduated in 2015 and then went on to attend Fort Hays State, graduating in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree, several associate degrees and an early childhood education certificate.
Stephanie was employed by Menards in North Platte as a first assistant hardware manager. She enjoyed bow-making, crocheting, sewing, scrapbooking and especially spending time with her husband, children and family. Stephanie was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post No. 1644.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Sharon Collins; grandfather, Donald Munson; cousin, Joe Sloan; and great-grandparents, Walter (Mildred) Sloan.
Those left to celebrate her life include her husband, Brett Budke of McCook and their children, Owen Michael and Alexis Marie; parents, Kevin and Alyssa Collins of Norfolk; father- and mother-in-law, Blaine and Ann Budke of McCook; twin brother, Robert Collins of Norfolk; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Wilson of Highland, Illinois; brother-in-law, Eric Budke of North Platte; sister-in-law, Tina Pace of McCook; and grandmother, Joyce Munson of Norfolk.
Contributions are suggested to the Stephanie Budke Memorial Fund, 210 W. Third St., McCook, NE 69001. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, with Pastor Mike Roth officiating. Private burial with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
