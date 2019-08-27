Steve “Coop” Cooper, 69, of North Platte went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2019.
He was born on May 2, 1950, to George and Josephine (Kovanda) Cooper. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from Hershey High School in 1968.
He began working on the Union Pacific Railroad as a carman in 1968 after graduation. He served in the United States Navy from 1969-73. He met the love of his life while stationed in Washington, D.C. He married Monica Fowler on Nov. 13, 1972, in Croydon, Pennsylvania.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Steve and Monica moved to North Platte, where he continued working on the UPRR until he retired after 42 years of service.
Steve and Monica were blessed with three children: Jennifer (Scott) Fritz of Plainview, Jason (Shawna) Cooper of Sutherland and Meghean (Ben) Kadner of North Platte. His children blessed him with 8 grandchildren: Hunter and Jaron Cooper; Colton, Korvin and Kaiden Fritz; and Taleigh, Peyton and Alyssa Kadner.
Steve was an amazing man. He touched so many lives throughout his life. He loved the outdoors and all it offered. Fishing and hunting were his passion. He enjoyed fishing as much by himself as he did with grandkids and friends. He also loved to play baseball from a young age. He played fastpitch softball while in the Navy and then softball for many years after that. Steve was very active in his church and was always willing to do anything needed done to serve the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Harold Cooper.
Steve is survived by his wife of North Platte; children; and grandchildren.
Any memorial donations will be given to the Nebraska Game and Parks, earmarked specifically for Lincoln County youth activities in Steve’s name. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Harvest Christian Church with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fort McPherson Cemetery, near Maxwell. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
