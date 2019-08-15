Steven A. Fisher, 60, of Ashland, formerly of North Platte, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at Lakewood Hospital, Omaha.
He was born Jan. 18, 1959, at North Platte to Dutch and Betty (Rosendahl) Fisher. Steve was an entrepreneur who dedicated much of his early career managing and operating restaurants for Pizza Hut and Boston Market before becoming a franchisee with Schlotzsky’s Deli in Lincoln and Omaha.
Steve was a very caring and generous father, friend and brother. He enjoyed sharing his unique taste in music with those around him. Steve had a tremendous work ethic and believed in both working hard and playing hard. If Steve wasn’t working in the restaurants, working on cars, helping his boys or attending wrestling tournaments, you would be likely to find him alongside his friends or family riding his Harley, hunting, fishing or trackside at the races.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Dutch and Betty Fisher; and brother-in-law, Gilbert Sonneman.
Steve is survived by sons, Benjamin Fisher of Omaha, Joshua Fisher of Columbus, Montana, Walker Fisher of Billings, Montana, and Mike Bloomberg of Hastings; siblings, Neva Sonneman of North Platte, Vickie (Gary) Weber of Sutherland, Mike (Mary) Fisher of North Platte, Patty Fisher of Ashland and Chuck (Lilly) Fisher of Paxton; grandchildren, Tage Fisher, son of Ben Fisher, Jaxton, Blake and Addison Fisher, children of Josh Fisher and Mckenna Bloomberg, daughter of Mike Bloomberg; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 16, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.