Steven K. “Steve” Dodge, 64, of North Platte, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
He was born May 14, 1955, to Keith and Ardy (Mohr) Dodge in Lexington. He grew up in Cozad, graduating with the class of 1973, and attended Colorado State University. After living with his own family in several states, Steve moved back to Nebraska in 2004, settling in North Platte.
He worked briefly as a mail carrier before being hired as a section man at the UPRR. On July 5, 2013, Steve married the “neighbor girl,” Lauri (Cech) Elson, from across the street.
After 12 years of service, Steve retired from the railroad in 2017. He then had time to fully enjoy golf, a sport he played since his dad introduced it to him at a young age. Steve also began volunteering at Great Plains Health. His love of helping people lead to a part-time valet position at the hospital.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Keith Dodge.
Survivors include his wife, Lauri of North Platte; daughters, Aprile Ramsey of Denton, Texas, and Stephanie (Troy) Fasse of Eustis; mother, Ardy Dodge of North Platte; brother, Larry (Jean) Dodge of Overland Park, Kansas; grandsons, Christian Gentry and Caden Ramsey; stepdaughters, Beth (Jamie) Tabares and Kate (Nick) Dougherty; mother-in-law, Anne Cech; sister-in-law, Jane Cech; step-grandchildren Drew and Meredith Fasse, Lucas and Landon Tabares and Max Dougherty, and many other family members and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Health Care Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Delp officiating. Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
