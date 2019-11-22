Steven Mitchel Moore, 76, of Cozad, died unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Steven was born June 9, 1943, to Lester and Ida Moore at Joplin, Missouri. He grew up on the Moore family ranch, north of Hayes Center, and graduated from Hayes Center High School.
After high school, Steven ranched with his grandfather, Sam Moore, on the family ranch. He was married for a short time, and then married Helen Suda from Palisade. They lived on the ranch and adopted a daughter, Candy, and later divorced.
Steven eventually left the ranch and began trucking, but never lost his love for the ranch and his cattle. He bought his own truck in 1999 and continued driving until retiring in 2005. Steven now had time to remodel the house.
In 1997, Steven met Gladys Baylie and her son, Sam. Steven and Gladys made their home in Cozad and have been together ever since. Steven was a good man. He was hardworking and liked working with his hands.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ida; and grandparents, Ida and Sam Moore Sr.
He leaves behind his significant other, Gladys Baylie and her son, Sam Baylie, and his family; cousin, Sammy (Jerry) Hansen; second cousins, Traci (Dave) Hoatson and Tammy (Terry) Simmons, all of North Platte, and their families.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.