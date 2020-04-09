Stoetzel, Glen William

Glen William Stoetzel, 86, of North Platte, passed away April 8, 2020, at the Cozad Care Center. Glen was born on July 23, 1933, in Dickens to Sylvester and Maudie Carry (Favinger) Stoetzel. He grew up in Hayes County on the Leu Ranch, graduating from North Platte Senior High in 1951. He entered the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Glen married Mary Lunkwitz on Oct. 23, 1954, in Belton, Texas. Upon his discharge, the couple lived in North Platte and moved to the Leu Ranch in Hayes County, and then to Wellfleet, where Glen farmed and ranched. In 1973-74, the family moved south of North Platte where they continued to ranch and farm. Glen enjoyed his work and being outside. He was great at fixing things, especially with No. 9 wire! He always had a candy and popcorn stash! He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Harry Steel; and a brother, Wilber. Survivors include his wife, Mary of North Platte; children, Carol (Monty) Brandes of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Julie (Mark) Brandes of North Platte, Tim (Dawn) Stoetzel of Maxwell and LeAnn (Shawn) Hindman of Urbandale, Iowa; sister, Linda (John) Fairley of Minatare; grandchildren, Aaron, Amy, Adam, Jesse, Nicole, Cynthia, Kristine, Samantha, Austin and Autumn; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Stoetzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services map provides COVID-19 information by county
-
In another century: How influenza swept through North Platte in 1918
-
Lincoln County sees more COVID-19 cases, confirms community spread
-
Cedar Room owners hoping to offer a fine dining atmosphere
-
Gothenburg teen dies from gunshot wound Friday evening
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.