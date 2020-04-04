Stokely, Harry

Harry Collins Stokely, 92, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020, at his home. Harry was born in Columbus to Charles and Marie (Punch) Stokely on Aug. 18, 1927. His father being a railroad man, Harry went to grade school in Genoa, Platte Center, Scotia, and Tarnov. His family then moved to Lincoln and Harry graduated from Lincoln High in 1945. Harry was in the U.S. Navy when WWII ended and was honorably discharged in 1946. His next eight years were busy with training bird dogs from Georgia to Canada, being a ranch hand in Wyoming and Nebraska, and then graduating from college at the University of Nebraska in 1954. His first extension job was as assistant county agent in O'Neill from June 1954 to July 1955. Harry met Helen Engler while they were both working at the courthouse. They were married on Aug. 3, 1955. In August 1955, he and his new bride moved to Mullen, where he was county agent until they moved to Valentine in March 1958. While in Valentine, Harry and Helen welcomed eight children, Tom, Mary Helen, Joe, Theresa, Bill, Jim, John and Matt. Harry was a Cherry County extension agent for 28 years and retired Dec. 31, 1986. After his retirement, Harry was a range management consultant. He continued to enjoy watching horse races, hunting, fishing, training his bird dogs and following baseball with his grandchildren. Harry was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church for over 60 years. He served as a minister of the word and was a Fourth degree Knight of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Helen; and brothers, Charles, Alan and Paul. Survivors include his wife of nearly 65 years, Helen; children, Tom (Susan), Joe (Nevada), Theresa (Dennis May), Bill (Stasia), Jim, John and Matt (Rick McFayden); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Renee Spurlock.
