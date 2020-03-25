Wilma Elaine Strawder Wilma Elaine Strawder, 91, formerly of North Platte and Wallace, passed away March 23, 2020, at Tabitha in Crete. A private family service will be Saturday, March 28, with John Long officiating, with burial at the Morning View Cemetery in Wallace. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

