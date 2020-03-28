Strawder, Wilma Elaine

Wilma Elaine Strawder, 91, formerly of North Platte and Wallace, passed away March 23, 2020, at Tabitha in Crete. Wilma was born Aug. 19, 1928, to Daniel B. and Frances (Workman) McNeel, in North Platte. She was raised on a ranch northwest of North Platte, attended a one-room school through the eighth grade and graduated from North Platte High School in 1945. She married Kenneth Strawder of Wallace on June 28, 1953. They lived on a ranch southeast of Wallace and were blessed with five children. Wilma was an active member of the Wallace United Methodist Church, an Extension Club member and a 4-H Club co-leader. She had a strong faith in Christ Jesus and eagerly shared that faith with others, serving through the Stonecroft Ministries in both Christian Woman's Club and Friendship Bible Coffees. Wilma dearly loved her family and treasured all the wonderful times spent together. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, David; brothers, Everett, Harold and Robert McNeel; sisters: Muriel Brott, Lucille Norwood, Evelyn Welch and Betty Elliott. She is survived by son, Barry of Omaha; daughters, Kendra Walden of Garland, Texas, Sherry (Eugene) Coppersmith of Roca and Tammy (Marc) Mills of St. Charles, Missouri; granddaughters, Amy (Kevin) Manzer, Ashley (Derrick) Krienert, Marissa Walden and McKayla and Callie Mills; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Memorials are suggested to the Wallace United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at bulllocklongfuneralhome.com. Due to current health restrictions, a private family service will be Saturday, March 28, with John Long officiating, with burial at the Morning View Cemetery in Wallace. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Bullock-Long Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
