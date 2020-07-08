Stucky, Robert G. "Bob"

Robert G. "Bob" Stucky, 84, passed away July 4, 2020, at North Platte Care Center. Bob was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Castleton, Kansas, to Samuel and Lucy (Martz) Stucky. He grew up on a dairy and wheat farm, near Hutchinson, Kansas. Bob graduated from Castleton schools, with four seniors, in the final school year of Castleton schools. Bob served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves with an honorable discharge and SP4 rank. He served from Feb. 23, 1955, to Jan. 31, 1963. After 18 months of duty in Germany, he returned home to marry Ruth Ruebke. He retired from the office machines business in Hutchinson before moving to North Platte in 2014. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church in Maxwell. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas; and seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; son, Bruce (Rachel) of Maxwell; granddaughter, Ester (Tyler) Motsinger of Brady; great-grandchildren, Kelcie, Jahlie and Peyton of Brady; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Maranatha Bible Camp or First Baptist Church, both in Maxwell. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at noon Wednesday, July 8, at First Baptist Church, in Maxwell, with Pastor Tim Lyzenga officiating. Burial, with military honors by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard, will be at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Memorial book signing will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
