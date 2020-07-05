Robert 'Bob' G. Stucky Robert "Bob" G. Stucky, 84 of North Platte, died July 4, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stucky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.