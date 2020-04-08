Suhr, Harold E.

Harold E. Suhr, 83, of Sutherland, passed away April 2, 2020, in Sutherland where he had lived for over 35 years. Harold was born on Jan. 13, 1937, to Harry A. and Margret M. (Seivers) Suhr of Ogallala. He grew up on the family farm north of Ogallala. He attended Ogallala High School where he was on the team that played the first basketball game in the Ogallala Auditorium. Harold graduated from High School in 1955. He married Muriel (Kay) Drost in 1957. They lived in Ogallala, Grant, and Sutherland. His first job away from the farm was at Humphries. At the age of 17 he started working for Consumers Electric Power, which changed their name to Nebraska Public Power District. Harold worked for NPPD for 45 years before he retired. While living in Grant, Harold joined the fire department and was chief for 12 years. Harold and Kay joined a dance club while living in Grant. He and many of his buddies bought an old bus and fixed it up, so their families could all ride together to the Plainsmen away games. It even made it to a Husker game or two. Harold was always fixing things and enjoyed making things out of wood. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, boating, any kind of sporting event and of course fishing. The first year after retiring he fished every day. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. and Margret M. Suhr; a brother, Don Suhr; and infant great-granddaughter, Kayla Scherbarth. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Kay of Sutherland; sons, Dan (Cheryl) Suhr of Aurora, Colorado, and Jim (Debbie) Suhr of Kearney; daughter Sheila (Mark) Olson of Elsie; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Ron Suhr of Gretna, and Glenn Suhr of Scottsbluff; and many, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Online condolences may be shared by clicking the Share a Memory or the Tribute Wall Button at drauckerfh.com. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at the Ogallala Cemetery with Father Vidya Sagar of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in North Platte officiating. Due to the recent health concerns, the family invites you to attend the graveside service using the livestream on the Draucker Funeral Home website, drauckerfh.com, and click watch live. Burial will take place at the Ogallala Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala, which is in charge of arrangements.
