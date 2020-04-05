Harold E. Suhr Harold E. Suhr, 83, of Sutherland, passed away April 2, 2020 at the Sutherland Care center. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Ogallala Cemetery with Father Vidya Sager of Holy Spirit Catholic Church of North Platte officiating. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Due to the recent health concerns, the family invites you to attend the graveside service via livestream at drauckerfh.com, and click watch live. A memorial has been established in his memory. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.