Harold E. Suhr Harold E. Suhr, 83, of Sutherland, passed away April 2, 2020 at the Sutherland Care center. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Ogallala Cemetery with Father Vidya Sager of Holy Spirit Catholic Church of North Platte officiating. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7 at the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, Ogallala. Due to the recent health concerns, the family invites you to attend the graveside service via livestream at drauckerfh.com, and click watch live. A memorial has been established in his memory. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

