Susan Dee Hopson, 70, of North Platte, died Sept. 4, 2019, in North Platte.
Susan was born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Los Angeles, California.
She was preceded in death by her father, Warren A. Stanley; mother, Doreen E. Done; and beloved sister, Christine E. Dike.
Susan leaves behind two sons, Stacy A. Stanford of Shawnee, Kansas, and Dorian S. Hopson, of Omaha; her best friend and daughter, Shannon E. Hopson of Grand Island; deeply loved grandchildren, Cassondra Thompson, Doreena, Brandon, Joseph and Mary Hopson, Stevie Young; great-grandson, KamRyn Garaas, and beloved nephew, Kelly Dike, who held a special place in her heart.
A celebration of Susan’s life for her friends and family will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Lake Maloney’s CB’s Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road. The celebration will be followed by a fishing tournament for her grandchildren at 5:30 p.m. and campfire at 7 p.m.
