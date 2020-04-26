Marilyn Jean Swanson Marilyn Jean Swanson, 80, of North Platte, passed away at Centennial Park Retirement Village on April 25, 2020. Marilyn was born to Delmon and Lucille (Kuiper) Van Zante on March 8, 1940, in Lynnville, Iowa. She grew up and graduated high school in Lynnville-Sully then went to work at Grinnell General Hospital. On July 16, 1970, in the "Little Brown Church" in Nashua, Iowa, Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert 'Bob' Swanson. The couple lived in Grinnell, Iowa, a few years before moving to North Platte in 1973. Marilyn then went to work as a secretary for Platte Valley Finance for 25 years. She and Bob were married for over 28 years when he passed away. In 2001, Marilyn met Ken Ladely. They started a business, K & M Improvements, and enjoyed country dancing together. After Ken died in 2009, Marilyn met Rich Gillming five years later and they liked spending their time traveling and camping at the lake. Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church, P.R. Halligan Post No. 163 American Legion Auxiliary, Eagle's Aeries Auxiliary No. 2839, and the Women of the Moose Lodge. Marilyn was also a member and queen of a local Red Hat Society. She loved sewing, crafts and music, and enjoyed participating in craft shows and traveling. Marilyn visited many different countries in Europe and went to England in 2000 for the Boy Scouts International Jamboree. She was even a Nebraska Ambassador of Music with her grandson, Scott, in 2001. Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed her life. Along with her husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her parents, Delmon and Lucille Van Zante; stepfather, Herb Smith; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Bruinekool. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Kimberlee (Rodney) Ury, of North Platte; grandsons, Robert (Melissa) Ury and Scott (Stacy) Ury; great-grandchildren, Eli, Abigail, Wyatt and Hunter; sister, Marcella Bruinekool (friend, Chet Mathes) of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Grace Food Pantry. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. A private family burial will be in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
