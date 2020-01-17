Tanner William Medich, 22, formerly of Arnold and Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 10, 2020, at his home in Holdrege.
Tanner was born on Oct. 21, 1997, at Seward to William David and Brandee (Schulz) Medich. Tanner grew up with two sets of parents who loved him deeply and was shared between them. He attended school at Arnold and Grand Island. After high school, Tanner enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and served with a No. 443-Transportation Company in Lincoln. Tanner attended Southeast Community College in Milford and received a degree in diesel mechanics. He also attended a flying school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he received his private pilot’s license. His goal was to someday become a commercial pilot. At the time of his death, Tanner was working for Wells Flying Service in Holdrege.
Tanner had a very kind heart and always wanted to please people and make them proud. He had a very special bond with his mother, and they spoke almost on a daily basis. He cared for her deeply. He was her “Tan Man.” Tanner loved anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. One of the last things he did that he really enjoyed was climbing to the top of Mount Bierstadt in Colorado with his father. They had planned on climbing at least one 14,000-foot peak each year. Tanner will be dearly missed by his friends and his whole family.
He was preceded in death by his Aunt Barb.
Tanner is survived by his mother, Brandee Schulz of Grand Island; his father, Bill (Michelle) Medich of Arnold; his sisters, Madison Medich of Kearney and Haylee Medich of North Platte; stepbrother, Lance Parson of Oregon; stepsister, Paige Ruesewald of Eglin, South Carolina; and grandparents, George and Rose Medich of North Platte, Brian and Vicki Blackwell of Goehner and Mike and Sonja Schulz of Mound, Minnesota.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Funeral services were at the Baptist Church, Arnold, with Pastor Irv Jennings officiating. Visitation was at the Arnold Funeral Home. Arnold Funeral Home/Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
