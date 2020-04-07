Tatman, Gary Lee

Gary Lee Tatman, 82, of North Platte, passed away April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Gary was born Dec. 7, 1937, to Lloyd Adams and Ruth Beatrice (Gerle) Tatman in North Platte where he grew up. After graduating from North Platte High School in 1956, Gary hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad and helped his dad build houses. In 1963, he started Tatman Construction and in 2000 he started Tatman Contract Service with the Union Pacific and continued building houses. On Dec. 4, 1960, Gary was united in marriage to Bette Carole Hosford in North Platte where they lived and raised two daughters, Renee and Amy. Gary wasn't just interested in building, he also had cattle and liked to rodeo. In 1965, he was honored with "Rookie of the Year" by the Nebraska State Rodeo Association. In his free time, Gary enjoyed hunting and watching the girls play volleyball and basketball. Since he was a Nebraska football fan, and other family members were Colorado fans, the Tatman family made a friendly tradition out of watching their two teams compete. Gary was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elks Club, Eagles and the Moose. He was a kind, loving person who was always willing to help someone else. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth; and brothers, Bob and Lloyd Tatman. He leaves behind his wife, Bette; daughters, Renee Tatman and Amy (Mitch) Beyer, all of North Platte; grandsons, Caleb 'CJ' (Helena) Beyer, Cory Tatman and Drew Beyer; brother, Allen 'Pete' (Martha) Tatman of Leawood, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Netta Tatman of Boulder, Colorado, and Sue Tatman of Denver; brother-in-law, Elmer 'Rusty' Hosford of Denver; other family and his many friends. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Cremation was chosen and in keeping with current guidelines, services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
